HOUSING developer Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon have appointed a new construction manager.
Phil Moir will lead the construction team throughout the region, which stretches from Helston to Bideford to Plymouth. It also has sites in Newquay, Liskeard, Falmouth, and Okehampton.
Prior to his promotion, Phil had been the contracts manager at the business since April last year. He had previously worked at Vistry Group for five years as area build manager, area build director, and as a site manager. He was area manager at national electrical contractor Clarkson Evans before then.
After leaving school aged 16 to enter an electrical apprenticeship, Phil has worked across the South-West of England ever since.
Commenting on his new role, Phil said: “I am delighted to be taking on this new role for the Cornwall and West Devon business.
“I really enjoy the high standards to which we hold ourselves and the positive feedback we get from the happy customers that are moving into their homes across our developments.
“With so much to be getting on with, I look forward to working closely with senior management at Persimmon to achieve our mission of building high-quality homes for local people across the region.”
Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon’s managing director, Andy Hill, added: “I want to give Phil a huge congratulations on a thoroughly deserved promotion after doing a great job as Contracts Manager over the year.
“The Cornwall and West Devon business has several live and upcoming sites, so having someone of Phil’s calibre leading our construction plans is a huge boost for the team.
“I look forward to seeing what he does in his new position.”
Persimmon supports local communities through our Community Champions programme, donating £750,000 each year, and our Building Futures scheme with its donations of over £1-million. Find out more at www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions