Persimmon Homes has appointed a new commercial director for its Cornwall and West Devon region.
David Cook joins the company with extensive experience in the construction industry, having previously worked with Wain Homes in the same region. Dave brings a wealth of knowledge from his career, which spans more than 14 years in various senior commercial roles at other PLC developers such as Redrow and Barratt Homes.
In his new position at Persimmon, Dave will be responsible for overseeing the commercial operations and the day-to-day management of a team of nine based out of the region’s head office in Plymouth. His role includes supporting the business's planning process, setting commercial targets, and analysing performance, including overseeing all estimating, buying, and quantity surveying functions.
Dave, who moved to the area nine years ago, described the role as a “fantastic opportunity”.
Dave said: “I am thrilled to be joining Persimmon at such an exciting time for the business in Cornwall and West Devon.
“The strides the company has made recently, particularly with its build quality and customer service, presented an opportunity that was impossible to pass up.
“I look forward to working with the region’s managing director and the leadership team to continue our focus in these key areas as we continue our significant period of growth across the region.
“There have already been a number of significant positive changes in the business, and I am eager to contribute to this momentum in the coming months and years.”
Welcoming Dave to the position, the managing director for Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon Andy Hill said: “Dave brings a wealth of experience from working with major housebuilders, and having him join Persimmon to oversee our commercial operations is a significant achievement for us.
“His expertise and background will be invaluable as we continue to improve our commercial operations and key metrics such as build quality and customer satisfaction.
“I’m excited to have Dave on board and confident that his contribution will be instrumental in our mission to become the nation’s leading housebuilder, centred on quality and customer service.”