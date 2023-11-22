Look inside this character cottage for sale that includes its own “enchanting” woodlands.
Downgate Cottage, in Liskeard, is a period home with gardens that open out onto the neighbouring moorland.
There are character features throughout the home, such as exposed beams and open fireplaces.
Entering the property the hallway leads to a dining room which could be used as a home office, and a living room with an open stone fireplace and a wood-burning stove.
Connecting to the living room is a side conservatory, while on the other end of this level is an open-plan kitchen and breakfast room.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, the master of which has an en-suite bathroom, and all of which have countryside views, plus a family bathroom.
To the front and side of the property are small gardens, with plants throughout and steps leading to the home.
At the rear is the main garden, spanning nearly 0.5 acres and including a lawn, a central tree-lined pathway, and an “enchanting” wooded area.
There is also a wooden gate with direct access to the moors, as well as multiple outbuildings.
The property is being sold by estate agents Parkes & Pearn for a price of £550,000.
The agent commented: “Nestled in an enchanting setting, this detached four-bedroom character property offers idyllic living with stunning views and splendid gardens that seamlessly connect to open moorland, providing direct access for an immersive experience of the Moors at your doorstep.
“The cottage exudes character [and] the impressive gardens, encompassing approaching half an acre (approx), boast seclusion and privacy, adorned with a variety of plants, shrubs, and trees.”