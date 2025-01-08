A landmark Cornish hotel has been acquired by a well known TV chef and his wife.
Paul and Emma Ainsworth are the new owners of The St Enodoc Hotel in Rock.
They say they will focus on ensuring the preservation of its historic character, while supporting local employment in Cornwall.
The property, which overlooks the picturesque Camel Estuary, currently comprises 21 rooms, a restaurant and beauty rooms. The only hotel in Rock, The St Enodoc offers the perfect escape within walking distance to some of the country’s best beaches including Daymer Bay.
Paul said: “Emma and I have long admired The St Enodoc and are absolutely delighted to become its new owners and custodians. This landmark hotel is set in a stunning location right on our doorstep. We are excited to welcome this wonderful hotel to The Ainsworth Collection and further build on its legacy.
“We have no immediate plans to change the style of the hotel - our priority is ensuring a seamless employment transition for the St Enodoc team while welcoming them to the Ainsworth Collection family - to get to know our new business, and to create a warm welcome for guests. We can’t wait to start our journey with this lovely hotel and commence the next chapter in St Enodoc’s story.”