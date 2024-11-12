Baker Estates has officially started groundbreaking at its latest new development in the picturesque seaside town of Padstow.
Marking the beginning of this highly anticipated project at St Petroc; Cllr James O’Keefe, mayor of Padstow, joined Graham Hutton, deputy managing director at Baker Estates, to symbolically begin construction with the first spade in the ground.
Baker Estates will now build 28 thoughtfully designed homes, bringing a variety of housing options to the community. The mix will include one, two, and three-bedroom properties in various styles, such as bungalows, chalet bungalows, and houses, catering to a diverse range of residents. In line with Baker Estates’ commitment to community-centred developments, the project will include several affordable homes, supporting local housing needs while fostering a close-knit community atmosphere.
Mr Hutton commented: “We are proud to be working alongside the people of Padstow to provide quality homes that respect the character and beauty of this beloved seaside town. We are committed to creating a development that complements Padstow’s charm and brings lasting benefits to its residents.”
Cllr O’Keefe added: “I am delighted to see this development taking shape in our community. Baker Estates has shown a clear dedication to maintain the spirit and character of Padstow.”
Located in an area celebrated for its stunning coastal views and vibrant local culture, the development reflects Baker Estates’ dedication to creating quality homes. By incorporating high-quality materials and designs that blend, seamlessly, with Padstow’s scenic landscape, this project will offer future residents not only beautiful homes but a unique lifestyle experience in one of Cornwall’s most treasured towns.
The development is expected to attract a wide range of homebuyers, including young professionals, families, and retirees, all seeking the opportunity to live in a charming coastal community.
Baker Estates is looking to unveil its show home at St Petroc in early summer 2025.
A Baker Estates spokesperson said: “We are passionate about delivering outstanding homes in the communities that we know and love, creating homes which are great to live in. We are committed to leaving legacy developments that will be enjoyed by generations to come.”
