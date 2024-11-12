Baker Estates will now build 28 thoughtfully designed homes, bringing a variety of housing options to the community. The mix will include one, two, and three-bedroom properties in various styles, such as bungalows, chalet bungalows, and houses, catering to a diverse range of residents. In line with Baker Estates’ commitment to community-centred developments, the project will include several affordable homes, supporting local housing needs while fostering a close-knit community atmosphere.