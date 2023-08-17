Looking to buy a new home or expand your property portfolio? It’s worth checking out what is available via auction.
From plots of land to a former nightclub and cinema, there are a variety of properties to consider.
Here are some of the properties up for auction around Liskeard and Saltash at the moment.
Longcoombe Lane, Polperro - £45,000
This residential building plot sits in an elevated position with rural views and is on the outskirts of Polperro.
The plot currently has planning permission in place for a house with a lounge and balcony, a master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a kitchen/diner.
The land is being sold by Stratton Creber Looe and Countrywide Property Auctions via public auction on Thursday 14th September 2023.
Liskeard Road, Saltash - £110,000
This character cottage has original features throughout, including a feature fireplace, exposed beams and tiled flooring,
Inside, there is a lounge, a fitted kitchen, a bathroom and three bedrooms, with additional loft space.
Outside, there is a courtyard with several workshop and storage areas, as well as a large converted garage.
The property is being sold via modern method of auction by Fox & Sons.
The Parade, Liskeard - £150,000
This commercial premises, the former Carlton Suite, sits in the centre of Liskeard and is described as “commanding and imposing”.
The property has in the past been used as a nightlife venue, as well as once being popular cinema.
The former Carlton Suite spans 7,882 square feet, and is on the market for the first time in more than 45 years.
The property is being sold by estate agent Kivells by public auction on Wednesday 13th September 2023 at Lifton Strawberry Field.
St Neot, Liskeard - £250,000
This parcel of pasture land is south facing and gently sloping, sitting on the fringe of Bodmin moor.
The land, known as Hilltown, comprises approximately 24.49 acres of enclosed productive land, sitting in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The land is being sold by Kivells by public auction on Wednesday 13th September 2023 at 7pm at Lifton Strawberry Fields.
Culver Road, Saltash - £350,000
This detached period home is close to the town centre and has views of the River Tamar.
Inside, there is a conservatory, a sitting room, a kitchen, a utility room, a lounge, a workshop, a dining room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The house requires some updating and modernisation, while outside there is a garden with a stone chipped pathway.
The property is being sold by Bradley’s Estate Agents and Bamboo Auctions by conditional online auction by 2pm on 25th August 2023.