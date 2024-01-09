This “uniquely glorious” cottage and former flour mill for sale sits on a riverbank and includes its own bluebell woodland walk.
Rock Mill, in St Blazey, is an original Cornish cottage and flour mill, traditionally built and sitting in approximately three acres of grounds.
As well as the main house, there are two further buildings included in the property, holiday lets known as Dippers and The Cider Press.
The main house, Rock Mill, is entered through a board slate-floored front porch into a dual-aspect living room, which features oak beams, grinding granite stones which would have been used for flour production, and a wood burner.
Moving through from the living room, also on this level are a dining room, a kitchen, and a utility room, while on the other side of the property is an office and a WC.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, two with built-in storage space and the other featuring an en-suite bathroom, while completing the accommodation is a family bathroom and a separate WC.
The two holiday homes are accessed via a separate drive, with the first, the Cider Press, being a one-bedroom granite cottage with a hot tub and views of the grounds.
Dippers, the second holiday let, is a renovation of ancient ruins integrated into the hillside and offering two-bedroom accommodation.
Together, the holiday lets currently generate an annual income in the range of £53,000.
The grounds span approximately three acres, including three lawns, 500 metres of riverbanks, waterfalls and a bluebell woodland walk, as well as granite boulders, a variety of trees and winding paths.
The property also benefits from a car park with four large garages, a double length stone garage, a garden machinery garage, two dining terraces and a log cabin which can be used as an art studio or a lodge.
The property is being sold by Pilkington Estates for a guide price of £1,500,000.
The agent described the listing as a “rare opportunity to own this uniquely glorious piece of the Cornish idyll (home and business) in the historically prestigious Luxulyan Valley.
“This land is an important part of the few remaining sections of the British Isles which are part of our rainforest.
“A tremendous place for a keen conservationist, horticulturalist, arborist, nature lover to purchase, protect and nurture this wonderful patch as custodian.
“The valley proudly reflects its prodigious position in industrial and geological history whilst evidently providing a healthy microclimate for the continuance of abundant and varied flora and fauna. A perfect spot in which to escape whilst continuing to add value.”
More information about the property can be found on the Pilkington Estates site.