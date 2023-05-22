This “quintessential” character farmhouse comes with nearly 30 acres of land and its own holiday let.
Lower Penhale Farmhouse, in St Keyne, Liskeard, is thought to date back to the 1840s, with some parts being even older.
The farmhouse itself is Grade II listed and retains many period features, including open fireplaces and slate flagstone floors.
On the ground floor, a side entrance door leads through a tiled boot room to a bespoke farmhouse kitchen, complete with an oil-fired Aga cooker and polished granite worktops.
Also on this level are a lounge with two open fireplaces and a flagstone floor, a cloakroom and a scullery.
Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.
There is also an office or conservatory in the enclosed front garden, providing a peaceful space for work or relaxation.
The holiday let, Lower Penhale Farm Barn, is a detached barn that was converted into a reverse level property 14 years ago, comprising an open plan lounge and diner, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a shower room, a cloak room and a family bathroom.
The land overall extends to approximately 29.95 acres, including two blocks of productive pasture land, a borehole and spring water, and the garden areas.
In the grounds there is also a range of farm buildings, comprising a machinery shed, a workshop and store, a cattle shed, a workshop, a general store, a livestock building and a fodder store.
The property is being sold by estate agent Kivells for a price of £995,000.
Mark Bunt, director of Kivells, commented: “Lower Penhale Farm comprises a very attractive principal character farmhouse, a further two bedroom holiday let, good range of farm buildings, with opportunities for alternative uses and 30 acres of productive pasture land.
“Properties of this type and location scarcely come to the market and a viewing is highly recommended.”