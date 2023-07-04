This “idyllic” period home includes a unique 16th century well and views over the surrounding countryside.
St Cyor’s House, in Luxulyan, is a character property that comes with St Cyor’s Well, a medieval holy well house in a small cobbled courtyard.
The well house has a tall arched entrance with simple moulding, a Pentewan stone step in the wall and a recess for a water jug.
In the 1870s, the stream which supplied the well was diverted, and a tank and tap were added, with water being piped to the vicarage.
The main house is entered through a hardwood door into a porch with patterned glass detailing, offering access through to the reception room.
The lounge and diner includes two sash windows, a multi-fuel burner in a chimney recess with a tiled hearth, a wooden surround and mantel, and an original wood cladding.
There are two kitchens, one being the house's original kitchen, with tiled flooring, views over the rear elevation, and a deep window recess, and the other being a combined kitchen and dining room, with sash windows, exposed wood flooring, and a multi-fuel burner set in the chimney recess.
Also on the ground floor is a laundry and utility room, with under-stairs storage and plumbing for a washing machine.
Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom featuring sash windows and a built-in storage area, a second bedroom with window seats, and two further bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a study.
There is also a shower room and a family bathroom with a corner wood panel and fitted bath seat.
Outside, the property is fronted by a granite stone wall, a variety of wildflowers and a gate to the rear and side garden.
Behind the house is an area of wild lawn with shrubbery and plants, an elevated patio over the open countryside, and a wooden shed.
To the side of the property is a double garage and an elevated art studio/craft room, which is full of natural light.
Accessed from the road are granite steps leading down to St Cyor’s Well, with the remains of the village water pump still in place.
The property is being sold by estate agents May Whetter & Grose for a price of £550,000.
The agent commented: “This one is a real cracker of a character cottage in Luxulyan which is extremely popular. The large well stocked garden is a particular feature.”