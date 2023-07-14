This pub for sale is a town centre staple inside a former chapel that dates back to the 1800s.
The Chapel an Gansblyden, in Bodmin, sits in the “heart” of the town and was originally built in 1840.
The property underwent £1,000,000 of restoration works and opened as a Wetherspoons public house in 2008.
The Wetherspoons closed in 2022, with the current owners reopening the pub in February this year.
The building is of stone construction with a mix of different roofs, with trading space spanning two floors.
On the ground floor, there is a bar servery to one side, seating for 70 customers, customer toilets, a manager’s office and a beer cellar.
Upstairs is an additional trading area with a central bar servery, seating for a further 50 customers, a staff room and a fully fitted commercial kitchen.
To the front of the property, there is also a beer terrace, which has been arranged to provide approximately 38 covers.
The business operates between 12pm and 10pm, with an alcohol licence and weekly sales of approximately £7,500.
The property is being sold free of tie by estate agents Sprosen for a price of £80,000, with annual rent of £50,000.
The agent said: “The Chapel an Gansblyden is a former Wesleyan chapel that was originally built in 1840.
“The building was extensively restored and opened as a public house in 2008.
“Previously, this was run by a national chain with reported sales of well over £20,000 per week.
“The business was closed for a while before our clients took over in February 2023. Trade is growing and is currently reporting weekly sales of around £7,500.
“It is fully expected that sales will continue to increase.”