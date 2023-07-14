This pub for sale is a town centre staple inside a former chapel that dates back to the 1800s. 

The Chapel an Gansblyden, in Bodmin, sits in the “heart” of the town and was originally built in 1840. 

The property underwent £1,000,000 of restoration works and opened as a Wetherspoons public house in 2008. 

Chapel an Gansblydhen
Inside the pub. (Sprosens)

The Wetherspoons closed in 2022, with the current owners reopening the pub in February this year. 

The building is of stone construction with a mix of different roofs, with trading space spanning two floors. 

On the ground floor, there is a bar servery to one side, seating for 70 customers, customer toilets, a manager’s office and a beer cellar. 

Upstairs is an additional trading area with a central bar servery, seating for a further 50 customers, a staff room and a fully fitted commercial kitchen. 

Chapel an Gansblydhen
There are chapel features throughout the pub. (Sprosens)

To the front of the property, there is also a beer terrace, which has been arranged to provide approximately 38 covers. 

The business operates between 12pm and 10pm, with an alcohol licence and weekly sales of approximately £7,500. 

The property is being sold free of tie by estate agents Sprosen for a price of £80,000, with annual rent of £50,000. 

The agent said: “The Chapel an Gansblyden is a former Wesleyan chapel that was originally built in 1840. 

“The building was extensively restored and opened as a public house in 2008.

“Previously, this was run by a national chain with reported sales of well over £20,000 per week.

“The business was closed for a while before our clients took over in February 2023. Trade is growing and is currently reporting weekly sales of around £7,500.

“It is fully expected that sales will continue to increase.”