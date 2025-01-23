A DERELICT garage site in Cornwall with detailed planning for six open market homes and three commercial units is on the market with development land specialists Greenslade Taylor Hunt.
The former Hambley’s Garage at Shute Hill, Pelynt, near Looe, is on the fringes of the village and was used for the maintenance and storage of coaches and included a petrol station.
The site has detailed planning consent, dated 2021 and re-confirmed in 2023, for the demolition of the existing buildings and the construction of six open market homes and three commercial units.
Now it is available as a whole at offers in the region of £600,000 or in two lots – the commercial units at a guide price of £300,000 and the residential development at a similar guide price.
The residential site would include four two-bedroom semi-detached houses, a three-bedroom detached bungalow and a two-bedroom detached bungalow.
The commercial development would comprise a detached convenience store of 1,100 sq m (11,840 sq ft) and two semi-detached retail units of 156 sq m (2,210 sq ft).
A spokesperson for Greenslade Taylor Hunt said: “A prospective buyer could undertake a Section 73 Application to change the building sizes and reduce the convenience store to fit the wider market requirements or submit a new planning application to add extra homes into the proposed development site to maximise the gross development value of the site.
“The seller will also consider a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) or Building Licences as an alternative to a freehold sale.”
A previous application in 2021 was made by Paul and Sophie Boxall to build a new purpose-built village store and post office on the site.
The deadline for the latest submission of offers is 12 noon on Friday, February 21. For more information and to arrange a viewing, contact Mark Chugg or Pippa Savage on 01823 334466 or email [email protected] or [email protected]