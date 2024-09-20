A FORMER nursery, a bomb shelter and a former bank were among the lots which went to auction recently.
In Bodmin, a property next to a children’s play park sold at auction for £93,600.
The Old Cottage, a single-storey detached building, is located in a mixed-use area of the town, next to Victoria Square children’s play area and car park.
It was among 180 lots in the latest sale by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers. The cottage had a freehold guide of £65,000 to £75,000.
Auction Appraiser James Lofthouse said: “Keen interest in this property took it to a sale price in excess of its guide.
“While in need of some renovation, it offers the new owner potential for a number of uses, all subject to the necessary consents.”
Elsewhere, a former bomb shelter – with its own parking space – has sold for £30,000 at auction.
Located in Morweth Drive, Top Road, Downderry, near Torpoint, it was among 180 lots in the latest sale by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers. It had a freehold guide of £25,000 plus.
The shelter measures 13 metres by three metres inside, while its parking space is on a long lease in the nearby Morweth View car park.
Auction Appraiser James Lofthouse said: “This bomb shelter certainly caught the attention at auction.
“Its location within the popular coastal village of Downderry with sea views ready access to the various clifftops, beaches and footpaths nearby were among its attractions.
“The new owner may have a number of uses in mind, whether that is for storage, a workshop or some form of further development, subject to all the necessary consents.”
Several properties in the St Austell area were among those sold.
One, described as a ‘substantial’ commercial premises with planning permission for six flats and a commercial unit sold for £150,000 freehold.
The detached, two-storey block on Duke Street was formerly used as a bank and then as a training centre.
Auctioneer David Henwood said: “This substantial commercial property came to auction with planning permission for residential development.
“Keen bidding, which took it above its guide of £140,000, showed the interest in the building. The new owner may wish to follow the planning permission or may have an alternative scheme of their own in mind, subject to the necessary consents.”
At Biscovellett, near St Austell, a field of freehold land with a former quarry sold for £39,000. It measures 6.61 acres (2.67 hectares). It was listed with a freehold guide of £35,000 plus.
In Beach Road, Carlyon Bay, a detached three-bedroom house sold at £370,000 freehold.