A CORNISH developer is marking its fifth anniversary with a series of events across the county that look to reflect its commitment to sustainability and community.
To mark its five-year milestone, Treveth is planting commemorative trees at five of its development sites, will host a reception at its Truro office for stakeholders, partners, and held a staff beach clean at Perranporth.
Treveth, founded by Cornwall Council, was created to increase the availability of quality homes across the rental, shared ownership, and private sectors. Operating under the ethos of ‘In Cornwall, For Cornwall’, Treveth follows a ‘Profit with Purpose’ approach, with all profits reinvested into local public services.
Treveth managing director Tim Mulholland said: "It’s fantastic to celebrate Treveth’s fifth anniversary. We’re proud of our positive impact on Cornwall’s housing supply and our commitment to delivering sustainable, energy-efficient developments that are future-proofed for generations to come. I’d like to thank our team, Cornwall Council, stakeholders, and delivery partners for supporting us on this exciting journey."
Treveth’s developments set new standards in sustainability. At Gwel Basset in Redruth, the company’s flagship new homes project, all 185 homes are designed to meet the UK’s ambitious energy-saving targets for 2030.
In Bodmin’s Park Lanneves new homes development, Treveth has successfully minimised environmental impact by working with the existing ground levels, avoiding 1,300 lorry movements for soil removal. Similarly, the refurbishment of Treveth’s commercial unit in Pool saved nearly 100 tonnes of carbon by retaining the original steel structure and foundations.
Looking ahead, Treveth continues its mission with major projects like Langarth Garden Village, one of the UK's newest garden community schemes.
Treveth is also leading the £220-million regeneration of Truro’s Pydar Street, transforming the area into a vibrant new neighbourhood with 320 homes, an academic campus, cultural spaces, and leisure facilities.
Over the past five years, the company has also expanded from just six employees to a team of 38 in 2024. Treveth’s growing team now includes its first apprentice as part of its commitment to supporting local talent and building a future workforce.
Mr Mulholland added: "Our rapid growth and the expansion of our portfolio in such a short time could not have been achieved without the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our partners. We are committed to robust and ambitious plans for the future and are excited to continue driving positive change for the people of Cornwall."
In addition to the commemorative tree-planting at five Treveth sites, staff held a beach clean at Perranporth beach in September, and a reception was held at its Truro offices in late October, bringing together staff, partners, and stakeholders to reflect on the company’s highlights and impact in Cornwall.
