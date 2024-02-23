Thinking of getting on the property ladder but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From new build houses to high street flats, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Liskeard.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing £160,000 or less.
Well Lane - £145,000
This end terraced home has been recently modernised, with solid oak joinery throughout.
The accommodation comprises an open plan living room, dining room and kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a courtyard to the rear of the home, plus a covered area providing storage space.
Pound Street - £145,000
This end terrace home is within walking distance of the town centre and is in need of some modernisation.
Inside, there is an entrance porch, a living and dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms, a family bathroom and a WC.
Externally, there is a courtyard garden to the front, as well as one to the rear with a garden gate to the side.
Pathfields - £150,000
This terraced Cornish cottage requires modernisation and sits in the “much sought-after” village of St Cleer.
The cottage is made up of a living room with a feature fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room.
Outside, there is a garden with views towards the moors and a brick-built utility shed.
Lower Glen Park - £150,000
This terraced house is in the village of Pensilva and is described as a “fantastic” first-time buy or investment opportunity.
Inside, there is a kitchen and breakfast room, a lounge and diner, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Externally, there is a low maintenance garden to the rear, a front garden, and space for parking.
South View - £160,000
The end terrace house is close to the centre of town and is described as a “must view” property.
The accommodation comprises a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a utility room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a front garden with an iron gate, a patio courtyard to the rear, and a private garage.