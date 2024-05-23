Looking to buy a new property but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From Grade II listed homes to town centre apartments, there are a variety of options on the market in Liskeard.
We’ve rounded up five of the area’s cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £160,000.
Barn Street - £120,000
This end of terrace house is a Grade II listed property on the outskirts of Liskeard’s town centre.
The accommodation is made up of an open plan living and dining room, a kitchen, and three bedrooms.
Outside, there is an enclosed courtyard, and the property is described as a “fantastic” first time buy or investment property.
Dean Place - £140,000
This apartment for sale spans the ground floor and the lower ground floor and is close to the town centre.
Inside, the property comprises a lounge, a kitchen and dining space, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a rear courtyard, and the property has an estimated rental income of £700pcm.
Endsleigh Terrace - £150,000
This end terrace property is on the outskirts of Liskeard and has far-reaching countryside views.
Inside, the accommodation is made up of a living room with an open fireplace, a sitting room, an office, a dining room, a kitchen, four bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms, a family bathroom and a WC.
The property was formerly a bed and breakfast, and outside, there is a lawned garden, a shed, and off-road parking.
Pound Street - £150,000
This terraced cottage is in the centre of Liskeard and has character features throughout, having been maintained throughout.
The property comprises an open plan lounge and diner, a kitchen, a utility room, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also a garden to the rear, while inside there are features such as a character fireplace.
Bonython Terrace - £155,000
This end terraced house for sale is a short walk from Liskeard’s town centre and is available for cash buyers only.
The accommodation is made up of two reception rooms, three bedrooms and
Outside, there is a private lawned garden area to the front, while to the rear there is a private walled courtyard.