Looking to buy a new property but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From Grade II listed homes to town centre apartments, there are a variety of options on the market in Liskeard. 

We’ve rounded up five of the area’s cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £160,000. 

Barn Street - £120,000

cheapest liskeard
The property is Grade II listed. (Kivells)

This end of terrace house is a Grade II listed property on the outskirts of Liskeard’s town centre. 

The accommodation is made up of an open plan living and dining room, a kitchen, and three bedrooms. 

Outside, there is an enclosed courtyard, and the property is described as a “fantastic” first time buy or investment property. 

Dean Place - £140,000

cheapest liskeard
The property spans two floors. (Bradleys Estate Agents)

This apartment for sale spans the ground floor and the lower ground floor and is close to the town centre. 

Inside, the property comprises a lounge, a kitchen and dining space, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside, there is a rear courtyard, and the property has an estimated rental income of £700pcm. 

Endsleigh Terrace - £150,000

cheapest liskeard
The property has countryside views. (Kivells)

This end terrace property is on the outskirts of Liskeard and has far-reaching countryside views. 

Inside, the accommodation is made up of a living room with an open fireplace, a sitting room, an office, a dining room, a kitchen, four bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms, a family bathroom and a WC. 

The property was formerly a bed and breakfast, and outside, there is a lawned garden, a shed, and off-road parking. 

Pound Street - £150,000

cheapest liskeard
The property is a mid-terraced house. (Purplebricks)

This terraced cottage is in the centre of Liskeard and has character features throughout, having been maintained throughout. 

The property comprises an open plan lounge and diner, a kitchen, a utility room, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. 

There is also a garden to the rear, while inside there are features such as a character fireplace. 

Bonython Terrace - £155,000

cheapest liskeard
The property is close to the town centre. (Jefferys)

This end terraced house for sale is a short walk from Liskeard’s town centre and is available for cash buyers only. 

The accommodation is made up of two reception rooms, three bedrooms and 

Outside, there is a private lawned garden area to the front, while to the rear there is a private walled courtyard.