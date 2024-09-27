Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre flats to duplex apartments, there are a range of properties on the market in Liskeard.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £100,000.
Barn Street - £45,000
This ground floor apartment for sale has been recently converted and is within walking distance of the town centre.
The property is a studio apartment with an open plan living room and kitchen, plus an opening to a bedroom area and a shower room.
The apartment is for sale by the modern method of auction and is described as an “ideal” investment or first-time buy.
Pike Street - £50,000
This top floor flat for sale leasehold is in Liskeard’s town centre and is for auction on October 15 2024.
The accommodation is made up of a reception room which is open plan to a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is close to public transportation links and other local amenities, as well as Pengover Park.
Pike Street - £64,950
This apartment is described as being an “excellent” investment opportunity or “ideal” first-time buy.
Inside, there is a kitchen with an electric hob, a living and dining room, a bedroom and a bathroom.
The apartment is in a Grade II listed building in the town centre, and retains period features such as sash windows throughout.
Castle Street - £90,000
This duplex apartment close to the town centre sits in a Grade II listed building, and has been updated over the years.
The accommodation comprises a fitted kitchen and a large living room on the ground floor, while on the first floor is a bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a communal courtyard area which is for the use of all residents.
Barras Cross - £95,000
This first floor flat for sale is within walking distance of Liskeard’s town centre and features recently replaced windows.
Inside, the apartment is made up of a living room with built-in storage, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a shower room.
The property benefits from communal gardens as well as parking for residents, and is sold with a share of the freehold.