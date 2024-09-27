Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?

From town centre flats to duplex apartments, there are a range of properties on the market in Liskeard.

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £100,000.

Barn Street - £45,000

The property is on the outskirts of the town centre. Stratton Creberr

This ground floor apartment for sale has been recently converted and is within walking distance of the town centre.

The property is a studio apartment with an open plan living room and kitchen, plus an opening to a bedroom area and a shower room.

The apartment is for sale by the modern method of auction and is described as an “ideal” investment or first-time buy.

Pike Street - £50,000

The flat is on the top floor. Barnard Marcus

This top floor flat for sale leasehold is in Liskeard’s town centre and is for auction on October 15 2024.

The accommodation is made up of a reception room which is open plan to a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property is close to public transportation links and other local amenities, as well as Pengover Park.

Pike Street - £64,950

The property is in a Grade II listed building. Millerson

This apartment is described as being an “excellent” investment opportunity or “ideal” first-time buy.

Inside, there is a kitchen with an electric hob, a living and dining room, a bedroom and a bathroom.

The apartment is in a Grade II listed building in the town centre, and retains period features such as sash windows throughout.

Castle Street - £90,000

The apartment is a duplex. Parkes & Pearn

This duplex apartment close to the town centre sits in a Grade II listed building, and has been updated over the years.

The accommodation comprises a fitted kitchen and a large living room on the ground floor, while on the first floor is a bedroom and a bathroom.

Outside, there is a communal courtyard area which is for the use of all residents.

Barras Cross - £95,000

The flat is close to the town centre. Stratton Creber

This first floor flat for sale is within walking distance of Liskeard’s town centre and features recently replaced windows.

Inside, the apartment is made up of a living room with built-in storage, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a shower room.

The property benefits from communal gardens as well as parking for residents, and is sold with a share of the freehold.