This “magnificent” period home for sale sits in nearly 30 acres of Cornish countryside and has its own swimming pool.
Higher Warberry House, which is lot one of Trethill House in Torpoint, is a Grade II listed house which was built in 1840 and was designed by architect George Wightwick.
The Trethill estate dates back to the 1600s, and in 1791 was owned by Captain Samuel Wallis, who discovered Tahiti and various other islands.
Entering the property, there are five reception rooms on the ground floor, including a drawing room with an original feature fireplace, a bay window and a sash window.
The formal dining room also features an original fireplace, and while beyond this are a sitting room and a large library, plus a study.
The kitchen and breakfast room includes an AGA cooker, integrated appliances, and an adjoining pantry, store and utility space.
Completing the ground floor level is a cloakroom and access to a cellar currently used for wine and fuel storage.
Upstairs, there are six double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as an office space.
The principal bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom and a balcony, while also on this level are three family bathrooms.
As well as the main house, there is a detached coach house, which provides a self-contained two bedroom apartment on the first floor, while the ground floor is made up of a double garage and equestrian facilities.
Outside, there are 27.85 acres of land, which have “exceptional” views of the countryside and to the estuary.
The grounds include mature woodlands, meadows and lawns, landscaped gardens and paddocks.
There is also a heated outdoor swimming pool, a sun room, a vegetable garden and garden sheds.
There is a second lot available, spanning 7.64 acres of mature woodland with several streams, ponds and waterfalls.
The property is being sold by Strutt & Parker for a guide price of £2,500,000.
The agent commented: “Lot 1 Trethill House is an exceptional Grade II listed country house nestled in enchanting grounds of approximately 27.85 acres in the idyllic Cornwall countryside.
“The property built in 1840 is the work of George Wightwick and it is remarkable that the house and stables remain essentially as he designed them with all their detail intact.”