This “delightful” farmhouse for sale could be ideal for a horse lover - with its own stables and fields.
Coombe Farm, in Trehunist, is a Cornish stone and slated farmhouse on the outskirts of the hamlet, close to the village of Menheniot.
Entering the property, an enclosed front porch leads into the entrance hall, with doors through to the reception rooms.
In the sitting room, there is a character fireplace with a wood-burning stove and views over the countryside, while the dining room offers exposed beams, flagstone slate flooring and an inglenook fireplace with a wood burner.
A door leads through to the inner lobby, with access to the kitchen, which includes an electric Aga and a pantry, plus a utility room with a slate floor and a shower room.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, the primary of which has a vaulted ceiling, exposed A-frame beams and built-in wardrobes, and another of which has a feature fireplace, while completing the accommodation is a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a stable block with two stables, a tack room, a store/workshop and an open barn.
From the block, there is also a pasture field with a field shelter, while the house’s gardens wrap around the house and include mature trees and a small patio.
In total, the grounds extend to approximately 2.34 acres.
The property is being sold by estate agents Stags for a price of £775,000.
The agent commented: “Coombe Farm is a most impressive detached Cornish stone farmhouse with a wealth of character and delightful gardens.
"The property is set within an enviable rural position and offers a great opportunity for an immaculately presented equestrian holding, with a stable block, open barn, workshop and a pasture field extending in all to approximately 2.3 acres."