New research has revealed that Cornwall is the highest earning area of the UK for holiday let landlords.
The research, by WealthofGeeks.com, measured how much holiday let properties earned, including rooms, apartments, and houses.
Cornwall was named the highest earning area of the country, with holiday properties earning more than £40m in the three months from July to September 2023.
According to the research, average nightly prices in Cornwall were £84 for a room, £113 for an apartment or £117 for a whole house or cottage.
Across the three months measured, a total of 476,910 nights were booked in Cornwall’s short-stay rentals.
Cornwall sits far ahead of the competition, with the second highest earning location being Westminster, which earned approximately £34m with a total of 304,790 nights booked.
The rest of the top five is completed by other London boroughs, with third, fourth and fifth place going to Camden, Hackney, and Kensington and Chelsea respectively.
Across the UK, the holiday rental industry generated £739,211,390 between July and September last year.
A spokesperson for Wealth of Geeks commented: “Holiday rentals play a vital role in the UK’s tourism industry by supporting local economies, providing accommodation to enhance visitor experience, and promoting tourism in diverse regions across the country.
“Tourism also helps to promote awareness of lesser-known areas, helping to distribute tourist spending more evenly across the country.
“While some destinations may experience seasonal fluctuations in tourism often in the summer months, holiday rentals attract visits year-round, helping to sustain economies and businesses during off-peak seasons.”