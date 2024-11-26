LEADING sustainable development company in Cornwall, Treveth, has announced the appointment of Gordon Seabright as a non-executive director.
Mr Seabright is the chief executive officer of the Horniman Museum & Gardens in London, where he oversees one of the UK's most forward-thinking and socially responsible cultural institutions. His leadership at the Horniman builds on a career dedicated to community-centered initiatives and sustainable development, making him an ideal fit for Treveth’s mission to drive sustainable growth and enhance community well-being in Cornwall.
Previously, Mr Seabright served as chief executive of the Eden Project from 2014 to 2020, where he gained a deep understanding of Cornwall’s unique challenges and potential, further reinforcing his commitment to the region's prosperity.
"I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Treveth board," said Mr Seabright. "Treveth's mission to build high-quality, sustainable homes that are specifically targeted towards local residents aligns perfectly with my own passion for ensuring Cornwall's future prosperity. I look forward to contributing and helping to shape a more affordable and vibrant future for the region."
In his most recent role, Mr Seabright led the Creative Land Trust in London, gaining valuable insights into the property sector and the importance of balancing commercial development with social considerations. This experience, combined with his previous work in community-based initiatives, positions him as a valuable asset to Treveth.
Tim Mulholland, managing director of Treveth, said: "Gordon's appointment is a significant milestone for Treveth. His deep understanding of Cornwall, coupled with his proven track record in sustainable development and community engagement, will be instrumental as we continue to grow and make a positive impact in the region. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to the wealth of knowledge and passion he will bring to the table."
Mr Seabright's expertise in storytelling, communication, and securing investment will be crucial as Treveth works to attract capital and support from impact investors and other stakeholders. His commitment to addressing the equity and diversity agenda will also be an invaluable contribution to Treveth's efforts to create inclusive and accessible communities.