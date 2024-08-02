This “magnificent” Victorian villa for sale sits on a clifftop at the mouth of the River Fowey and has direct beach access.
The Old Vicarage, in Polruan, dates back to 1877 and was built for a local sea captain, John Lamb.
In 1920, the sea captain’s home became the village’s vicarage, and in 2005, was converted back into a private home.
Throughout the home, there are period features such as sash windows, original cornicing, ceiling roses, feature fireplaces and high ceilings.
Entering the property, an inner hall leads to an open plan kitchen, dining room and living room, which features a central island and a tall bay window with views of Readymoney Beach.
Also on this level is a seaward-facing drawing room with a marble fire surround and a Victorian cast iron insert, plus an additional reception room, a shower room and a pantry.
Moving upstairs, a coloured window lights the landing, which leads to four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The principal bedroom has an en-suite shower room, and three of the four bedrooms have river views, with the smallest currently being used as an office.
Outside, the property sits in approximately 0.3 acres of cliff-top lands, with a walled lawn terrace, a tiered vegetable garden, and a greenhouse.
There are also gated steps leading down from the garden to what the estate agent says feels like a private beach, with a sheltered cove acting as an extension of the garden to the water’s edge.
Completing the property is a rear courtyard with an outbuilding store, and a garage.
The property is for sale with Strutt & Parker for a guide price of £2,500,000.
The agent commented: “The Old Vicarage is a magnificent, unlisted mid-Victorian clifftop villa, commanding sensational water views at the mouth of the river Fowey.
“Dating back to 1877, it is to be sold for only the third time in its history.
“Built for local sea captain, John Lamb, it is one of the prominent landmark homes in Polruan, becoming the Vicarage in 1920 and then sympathetically restored as a private residence by our clients from 2005.”