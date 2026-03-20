THERE are many ways to develop a morning routine that can be really beneficial.
There is no perfect time for you to get up. If you are not constrained by commitments, you can pick the best time for you depending on whether you are a night owl or a lark.
Research has shown that it is good for our stress to get outside in the morning light as natural light helps to regulate our body clocks by boosting the hormone serotonin and helping you sleep better at night. This can be taking a few minutes outside while you enjoy your morning drink or taking a short walk, preferably without your phone.
I know that I feel better if I’ve had time outdoors in the morning, especially walking my dogs and enjoying the nature around me.
Writing about events that have happened to you can help to improve your health. You can also write down things that you have to do that day so you can order your thoughts and prioritise what you need to do during the day.
There are well-known benefits to meditation/mindfulness - from reducing anxiety to boosting immunity. There are many ways you can do this which you can get from various breathing techniques and apps. This can help regulate your nervous system and it only needs a few minutes of your time.
Overall, you don’t need an early alarm call or a set ritual for you to have a good morning. Finding small doses of feelgood moments is helpful and doable. On a busy day, stick to the must dos – actions that ground you or energise you. On a less busy morning, add on some nice to do things such a listening to your favourite song.
Tiny rituals can help us feel calmer and more in control of the day.
Lesley Pallett
Zenara Therapeutics
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