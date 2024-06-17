Many local issues have come forward. I have been working with the Police and Crime Commissioner to open more police station front desks, get more police and more Tri-service officers. I have been working to get more banking hubs so that towns have the banking facilities they need. I have welcomed grants from the Conservative government to the constituency to protect our heritage, to improve our sports facilities and help new business. I will continue to push for money for South East Cornwall. Working with other Cornish MPs we managed to get compensation for fishermen when they were told not to catch Pollock and am working to secure a route to market following the closure of the Plymouth Fish Market.