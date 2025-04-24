I’M WORRIED about my rising bills and the potential for debt, and I want to know what support is available for me. Can you give me any advice on managing increasing costs and what to do if I fall into debt?
With energy, water and broadband bills on the rise, it’s getting increasingly difficult for many people to cover their expenses. It’s important to know that you’re not alone in finding things difficult, and that financial support might be available to help ease the burden.
Checking benefits eligibility
A significant number of eligible people don’t claim the benefits that are available to them, so it’s important to understand what you’re entitled to. You may be able to claim benefits if, for example, you’re at working age and on a low income, you’re sick or disabled, are of State Pension age with a low or no income, or if you’re a carer. You can check the Citizens Advice website for information on what benefits you might be eligible for.
Reducing outgoings
If you claim benefits or are on a low income, you may be eligible for a reduction in Council Tax. Discounts can also be given to students, those living with a carer or people who live alone, to name some examples. If you have children and claim certain benefits, or are on a low income, you may qualify for free school meals, transport to school, or support with the cost of uniform.
To reduce other expenses, you may be able to switch to a cheaper broadband deal, get a water meter fitted, or access discounted travel options. Find out more about ways to get help, including advice on saving money heating your home, on the Citizens Advice website.
Creating a budget and prioritising bills
If you’re finding it difficult to stay on top of bills, budgeting tools like the one on the MoneyHelper website can be very useful in helping you understand what money you have coming in and going out each month.
If you're behind on bills, you should prioritise paying rent, mortgage payments, Council Tax and energy bills, as these are known as 'priority' debts which have the most serious consequences if missed. Once you’ve got those under control, you should look at credit card or store card debts, missed Buy Now Pay Later payments or payday loans.
Whatever debt you’re dealing with, it’s important to speak to the person or company you owe money to as early as you can. You could show them a copy of your budget to let them know what your financial situation is, and then see if there are any steps that you can take to start dealing with your debt.
Above all, always remember that there’s lots of help out there, and that you’re far from alone.
If you feel you need support with this, get in touch with Citizens Advice Cornwall on 0808 812 7156 , Monday to Friday. 10am to 4pm.