Your plan should refer to the kind of effect you want to achieve. Perhaps you aspire to a more tropical or exotic looking affect, or may be you are keen to encourage wildlife. You may like shrubs or grasses. What about having a pond? You may be keen to recycle artefacts in the garden or enjoy having containers full of plants around you. May be you just like having a lovely lawn. A really good lawn can be hard work to achieve. I would urge you to consider leaving some areas with longer grass and wild flowers to add interest and support wildlife. These don't need to look untidy. There are endless possibilities to aim towards in the garden. You may need to do some research to help you clarify what you like and what may be possible. Looking at other gardens, books or the internet may help give you some ideas.