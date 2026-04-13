From the director of Bait and Enys Men, Rose of Nevada follows the tale of three Cornish fishermen as they embark on a journey following the return of a ‘ghost ship’ 30 years after it went missing. Scrubbed of its cursed name, the boat is put to good use, trawling fish for the local community once again – but when the three unlikely crewmates return to shore, things aren’t quite as they left them.