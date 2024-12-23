2024 may have seemed quiet for Safe38 but a lot of work went on behind the scenes, writes Safe38 campaign chairman James Millidge.
We continued to campaign for average speed cameras to be delivered as soon as possible on the A38 between Carkeel and Trerulefoot through consistent lobbying, meeting with key stakeholders throughout the year.
We were encouraged to learn from National Highways that there has been a slight improvement in the Killed and Seriously Injured (KSI) rate on this section, and it would be appropriate to thank drivers who are taking that extra bit of care on a road that is notoriously challenging to navigate.
We saw drainage improvements at Notter Bridge which are designed to alleviate the unacceptable levels of standing water and flooding after rain; an underlying cause of many incidents at this location.
Engineering out this hazard is excellent news for local drivers in terms of their safety, and for local businesses in terms of the performance of the road.
A Prevention of Future Deaths notice was issued to National Highways by the Coroner’s Office in December regarding the road layout between Carkeel and Trerulefoot which was judged to have been a contributing factor in a fatal incident this Spring.
We will be sure to monitor the progress National Highways makes on this, and have written to our MP and the Community Area Partnership to highlight this recommendation.
As we embark upon a new year, many of us will have made resolutions. It is never too late to squeeze in another.
Safe38 would like to encourage readers and residents to pledge to drive within the speed limit this coming year. We know that lower speeds, especially on the A38, result in less severe collisions when they occur. This is something that we can all easily do to make our roads a safer place.