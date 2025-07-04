As a Liberal Democrat, I have been campaigning to scrap the Tamar Tolls, so I was very keen to take up this role. I have had two induction sessions, the first, a general introduction, included a tour of the bridge and offices. I learnt that the ferry is the busiest in the UK, but requires less power than a free floating ferry as a chain ferry is more efficient. Whilst the ferry needs more staff for operations, both in the control tower and on the ferries, the bridge requires a team of engineers to survey the structure to look for any corrosion and commissioning repairs. I was allowed to see work taking place under the main deck, walking along gantries about 30 metres above the river (see photo). The ferry carries two-million vehicles per year as compared to nearly 15-million for the bridge.