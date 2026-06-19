I HAVE been active regarding concerns over the major solar farm proposal in St Stephen-in-Brannel.
At a recent Cornwall Council Strategic Planning Committee, as the St Stephen-in-Brannel division member, I spoke on behalf of local residents regarding the proposed 49.9 MW Trelion Solar Farm (PA24/05312) and associated cable route.
The application involves a vast site, in fact one of the largest to date, covering 82.5 hectares, equivalent to 204 acres or 19 fields, on a prominent ridge overlooking the heart of the parish. While acknowledging the need for national energy targets, I highlighted the significant concerns raised by residents about the scale and impact of the development.
Many residents are worried about the overwhelming cumulative visual impact. The proposal would add to an already dense concentration of solar farms in a small area, creating what some describe as a “sea of black glass” that would industrialise this rural landscape for the next 40 years. It also raises important questions about the loss of high-quality grade 3A agricultural land at a time when food security is increasingly important.
Additional concerns include potential soil and water contamination. With no mains water supply in the area, many residents rely on private boreholes. Given the sloping land, there are concerns that run-off from the installation could contaminate local watercourses. The ecological impact is also significant, with the loss of floral resources, for pollinators and insects, and habitat, for ground-nesting birds such as skylarks which currently thrive in these corn fields.
I am committed to listening to residents and ensuring their voices are heard in the planning process. A further site visit is scheduled for early July, with more updates to follow.
I continue to work diligently to represent the people of St Stephen-in-Brannel and ensure that major developments are properly scrutinised. Contact me via [email protected]
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