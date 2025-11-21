FOR my column this month, I thought I would write about the work I have done with other councillors in the St Austell area to try to address issues with a problem I am sure most of the St Austell Voice readers will have encountered in recent weeks – Wales and West Utilities’ roadworks on the A390.
Although they aren’t in my division, I know that many people living locally, as well as in the wider St Austell area, are deeply frustrated by the chaos being caused on a daily basis by the roadworks involving an upgrade to gas pipes.
The works are being carried out by a contractor on behalf of Wales and West Utilities Ltd. They are what is known as a statutory undertaker and as such are able to programme in works to their infrastructure, while Cornwall Council, as the highway authority would normally have much more of a say in their timing.
Along with the other St Austell area Cornwall councillors, I pulled together and wrote on November 17 to the chief executive of Wales and West Utilities about their management of the roadworks.
Moving forward we wanted to see an assurance from Wales and West Utilities Ltd that their contractor will diligently and correctly manage these roadworks, to avoid the major issues in and around the roadworks that we have been seeing.
We also asked for an assurance that every opportunity to work to progress these roadworks is taking place, to justify the 24/7 traffic lights, and that every effort is being made to finish the works on time or ahead of schedule if this is practicably possible.
On November 19, myself, local councillors and Ms Oddy from Penrice Academy met with Wales and West and their contractor on site to look at the very obvious issues.
It was a positive meeting, but the proof will be in what happens next. Wales and West have undertaken:
•That there will be at least two operatives on site manning the traffic lights between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week, to assist in traffic flow.
•They are arranging “Keep Clear” signs for the entrance to the Porthpean Road one way section, the Victoria Road/Porthpean Road junction and Acorn Drive to try to prevent scenes where traffic backs up and blocks junctions and makes it difficult and dangerous for traffic trying to turn in or out of the roads.
•They are arranging to give priority to traffic coming away from Penrice Academy at pick-up time, to try to avoid delays there.
•They have said they are committed to finishing the works, which are complex, as soon as possible and, hopefully, before December 23 in the best-case scenario.
As I said, the proof will be in what happens next, but I am grateful for Wales and West for listening, meeting with us so quickly and agreeing to our requests.
As ever, should people require my assistance on any matter, please get in touch on 07885 277670 or at [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.