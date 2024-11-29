I was one of six children and we spent evenings and weekends walking the fields and woods around our home. We collected blackberries for our mother to make jam with and in the autumn, it would be hazel nuts and mushrooms. Back then nearly all grass meadows would offer us loads of field mushrooms that were on the menu for tea, almost every day. Hazel nuts were stored in a small hessian sack then hung from a ceiling beam in the kitchen until we ate them as a treat during Christmas.