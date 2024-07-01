Throughout my nine years in Parliament, I have worked hard to build relationships across the political spectrum, I have chaired and been a member of many cross-party groups. Through several government roles I have learned how Westminster works, and I have the respect of my peers. I am uniquely placed in this election to be able to negotiate and deliver the best deal for North Cornwall from an incoming government. I will also hold them to account, but I will do so in a pragmatic way. People who know me will attest that I am all about the details. As your MP I’ll ensure you know exactly what is in upcoming legislation and I will report back to you every week.