Like its southerly neighbouring parish of Warleggan it was very isolated and following the Reformation became notorious as a church where illicit marriages would take place. Cornwall’s Gretna Green. The Clandestine Marriage Act of 1753 put a stop to that and for marriages to be legally binding, even for non-conformists and Catholics, they had to take place in a parish church or chapel of the Church of England and conducted by an ordained minister. It was from that point Temple Church began to fall into ruin as any potential congregation no longer attended the church. There are few accounts of what was taking place at St Catherine’s and sadly no records of any baptisms, marriages or burials survive, if any existed at all during this period.