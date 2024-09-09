As per usual I always walk around the corn stubble after the field had been harvested. My main interest is the beautiful field pansy that comes into bloom when the corn has gone and it can enjoy the sunlight. I cannot work out how the field will soon be ploughed and cultivated and then re-sown with another crop, but the pansies will appear again next year. How do the seeds survive all that? The same could be said about the dames violets that also spring up every year.