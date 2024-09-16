I know that the role of government is to make tough choices, but the situation is even worse than anticipated. The last government wrecked the country’s finances and just like you, I am angry with the choices we’re having to make as a result.
I do believe that Winter Fuel Payments should be targeted to those who need them most, rather than be granted as a universal payment to anyone regardless of their income. This change is part of a broader effort to ensure that our support systems are more fair and financially sustainable.
However, I’m very concerned about supporting those just over the threshold. I have heard from many of you who are rightly worried about the impact of the upcoming changes. That's why I've met with Age UK, attended debates in Westminster and asked about housing support for elderly people in the chamber. I'm also sickened that the previous government made no attempts to get the 800,000 pensioners who are eligible for pension credit onto the system, this is something I'm determined to help change.
If you or someone you know, was born on or before September 22nd 1958, and needs help to access pension credit, please contact my office or drop in to my surgery on Friday 20th September, 1-3pm at Liskeard Public Hall in collaboration with Citizen’s Advice.
If you can't make it, you can check if you’re eligible at www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility or by calling 0800 99 1234. There is additional support available. The triple lock has been maintained, ensuring that pensions continue to rise with inflation, earnings, or at 2.5%, whichever is highest. The Warm Homes Scheme provides assistance for those on a low income with high energy costs. The Household Support Fund has been extended, providing an additional £500 million for low-income households.
However, there is more to politics than a single vote, and in South East Cornwall there is a lot of work to be done. This week marked the ‘Back British Farming’ campaign, and I have been working with farmers locally and with the NFU in Westminster to work together to support the rural economy here. In Saltash we are facing multiple disruptions to the road and rail network, so I have called a meeting with councillors and the industry leaders of Great Western Rail, Network Rail, and National Highways to make sure the upcoming works are as cohesive as possible.
South East Cornwall has a lot to be proud of. Saltash Pride was a joyous testament to the diversity and inclusivity we share in our communities. The National Marine Park celebrated its Cornish connections with SeaFest events landing on the shores of Mount Edgcumbe House and Gardens. Finally, it was a true honour to represent South East Cornwall at the ‘Liskeard Unlocked’ event in a livestream with their twinned town of Kopychyntsi, Ukraine in a beautiful celebration of our joint resolve to stand up to the tyranny of Putin.