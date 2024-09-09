In 2021, my “Housing Emergency” motion led to Cornwall Council supporting the Liberal Democrat policy for a “holiday rental registration scheme”. This would require every short-term rental owner to prove to the Council that they are following all the rules. Last year, the Conservative Government passed a law requiring councils to set up such a scheme. Even Airbnb came out in favour of it because they recognise that cutting down on rogue operators is the best way to improve their tarnished reputation.