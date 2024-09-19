We must also consider the definition, that of a nation, as described by the National Geographic Society. This esteemed society originated in 1888 sets out nation as ‘A nation is a territory where its people are led by the same government. The word ‘nation’ can also refer to a group of people who share a history, traditions, culture and, often, language even if the group does not have a country of its own.’ Today this is also known as ethnic nationalism, wherein the nation and nationality are defined in terms of ethnicity. Perhaps today the most well-known of these stateless nations and its people are the Palestinian’s. Although its territory is controlled by Israel its actual statehood was acknowledged by 146 (75%) members of the United Nations in June 1976. These did not include the USA, United Kingdom or many other larger countries who notably align politically with Israel. Cornwall and the Cornish people also fall into this ethnonationalism grouping although it must be said we are treated somewhat better by the Westminster government.