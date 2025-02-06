ORGANISERS of the Liskeard & Looe Foodbank have praised the efforts of youngsters from the 1st Liskeard Rainbows in helping them to boost their stock levels.
A number of Rainbows, aged between four and six, helped the foodbank by handing out shopping lists to customers at the town’s Morrisons supermarket.
The girls greeted customers as they entered the store, before telling them about the work of the foodbank and how they could help by buying something during their visit, which they could then donate to the charitable cause.
Grace Bewshea Price, Rural Outreach Coordinator for the Liskeard & Looe Foodbank, said: “I just wanted to say a massive thank you to the Rainbows, who did such an incredible job, I hope they are immensely proud of themselves.
“Altogether we managed to collect 1.4 tonnes of food and toiletries. If anyone would like to help again this year, we would be so grateful for the help.”