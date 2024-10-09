The Women’s Centre Cornwall is urgently raising funds to end the isolation of young women aged 11-18 who are survivors of sexual abuse.
From October 10 to 17, every donation to their Young Empowered Women’s Project will be doubled through The Big Give campaign. To participate, supporters can visit the website and have their donation doubled until October 17.
Statistics show that 12 percent of women have experienced child sexual abuse before the age of 16, and Ofsted reports that 90 percent of girls encounter sexual harassment in schools.
The consequences of sexual abuse can be devastating, often leading to low self-esteem, panic attacks, flashbacks, behavioural issues, self-harm, and even suicidal thoughts or attempts. For many young women in Cornwall, these struggles are exacerbated by poverty, deprivation, and rural isolation.
The Young Empowered Women’s Project offers life-changing, specialist support to survivors of sexual abuse in Cornwall. By creating a safe, compassionate environment led by skilled professionals, the project helps young women process trauma and rebuild their lives. Through group sessions, participants explore how abuse has impacted their lives and are guided toward healing and self-empowerment.
One young participant shared, “I can’t put into words the sense of community I feel in the group. Every person here is a complex person going through their own types of pain and healing. It makes me feel accepting of myself to think the shame I feel, my darkest secret is communal.”
Another young woman, who now serves as a peer supporter, reflected on her journey: “I have a different view of justice after being part of the YEW group. Before, I just used to see justice as people going to prison. Now, I’ve learnt how to make my own justice. Having a happy, successful life is me having justice in my own way. Engaging in activism is my form of justice. It's lit a fire in me. It has empowered me.”
If you are a young woman aged 11 to 18 living in mid or east Cornwall, you can self-refer to the project via the Women’s Centre Cornwall website at www.womenscentrecornwall.org.uk/young-empowered-womens-project or by emailing [email protected]. The team also welcomes referrals from caregivers and professionals. You can also reach them by phone at 01208 76466.
For more information, find The Women’s Centre Cornwall on Facebook or on Instagram.