Another young woman, who now serves as a peer supporter, reflected on her journey: “I have a different view of justice after being part of the YEW group. Before, I just used to see justice as people going to prison. Now, I’ve learnt how to make my own justice. Having a happy, successful life is me having justice in my own way. Engaging in activism is my form of justice. It's lit a fire in me. It has empowered me.”