Cornish folk musician Will Keating has announced his annual Winter Candlelit Concert Tour, which will visit some of Cornwall’s most historic and picturesque churches.
The tour will commence on October 25 and runs until January, visiting churches chosen for their beautiful architecture and historical significance.
From the medieval splendour of St Breaca’s in Breage to the serene beauty of St Mawnan on the banks of the Helford and the stone spire of St Lalluwy in Menheniot, Will aims to bring audiences an intimate concert experience bathed in the soft glow of candlelight.
“Churches have always been a hub of the community and I believe they still contain emotions from their past,” said Will. “There is something incredibly moving about performing in such sacred spaces lit by candles during winter. It adds a layer of intimacy and warmth that truly connects people with the music and the season.”
The tour kicks off at St Paul’s Church in Chacewater on Friday, October 25. For venues, dates and tickets, visit www.willkeatingcornwall.com/tickets