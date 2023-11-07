A wild and wonderful journey at Theatre Royal Plymouth’s ‘Madagascar the Musical’.
Theatre Royal recently hosted an enchanting production of the iconic Dreamworks film ‘Madagascar’ and the result was nothing short of a untamed and unforgettable experience for the audience.
Based on the popular animated film, the musical brought the beloved characters from the Central Park Zoo in New York to life in a glorious way – lively, energetic with vibrant visuals and catchy musical numbers including the legendary ‘I Like To Move It’.
The set design and costumes deserve a special mention. The set transported the audience from the busy, bustling confines of the city zoo to the feral jungle of Madagascar, creating a dynamic backdrop that supported the storyline along the way.
The costumes captured the characters, appearance and personality of each character perfectly from sassy Gloria to the mysterious, troublesome penguins.
The cast was exceptional – each actor did a fantastic job of embodying their animal counterparts with energy and charisma. Alex the lion’s self-discovery, Marty the zebra’s longing for adventure, Gloria and Melman’s wild antic and we cant forget the legend King Julian played by CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing Star, Karim Zeroual. The productions musical soundtrack was catchy and had the whole theatre up, singing and tapping their feet.
Another highlight was the humorous script – multi layered, appealing to both children and adults.
To conclude, Theatre Royal’s production of Madagascar was a delightful experience for both young and old. It captured the spirit of the beloved film we all know and love flawlessly.