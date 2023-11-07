The cast was exceptional – each actor did a fantastic job of embodying their animal counterparts with energy and charisma. Alex the lion’s self-discovery, Marty the zebra’s longing for adventure, Gloria and Melman’s wild antic and we cant forget the legend King Julian played by CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing Star, Karim Zeroual. The productions musical soundtrack was catchy and had the whole theatre up, singing and tapping their feet.