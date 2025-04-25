FOUR friends from Cornwall will be driving an old car from Cornwall to Kazakhstan for charity this summer.
The journey in July and August will cover four thousand miles, from Land’s End to the farthest edge of Kazakhstan, as part of this summer’s Mongol Rally.
The four friends - Matt Cannon, Emily Sorrell, Kieran Bland, Joe Payne - all met while studying at Falmouth University in 2016.
Three of the group will be travelling in Matt’s decrepit but dependable Peugeot 106, dubbed ‘Davina’ after the lady he bought it from five years ago, while Joe will be on a Herald Classic 250 motorbike.
The plan is to collect more than just mileage along the way though, as the crew plan to make a film about their trip courtesy of team-mate and filmmaker Matt.
The trip coincides with the Mongol Rally, an annual unsupported race that begins in Prague, and has traditionally ended in Mongolia, but since 2024 has finished in Kazakhstan.
Started by The Adventurists, there is no set route, and the only rules for participants are that they must travel in the most unlikely vehicle - one litre engine capacity or less, and that they raise as much as they can for charity.
The Kernow to Kazakhstan crew will be collecting donations for three causes close to their hearts - Cool Earth, Cornwall Mind and CoppaFeel!
Based locally in Penryn, Cool Earth protects rainforests and supports Indigenous peoples with innovative climate solutions, while Cornwall Mind provides one-on-one support and information for people managing a mental health crisis, or supporting someone who is.
CoppaFeel!, which was founded in 2009 by Cornish twins Kris Hallenga and Maren, has been instrumental in raising awareness and encouraging young people to check their chests regularly and catch signs of breast cancer early.
