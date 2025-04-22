AN adrenaline junkie from Suffolk has travelled from Suffolk to Land's End on a stunt scooter in the name of charity.
Harry Jones, 25, embarked on the mission from Ness Point in Lowestoft, Suffolk to Land's End in Cornwall to raise thousands of pounds for suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
Mr Jones used a modified stunt scooter from April 3 to 13 to travel 500 miles.
The scooter had 110mm (4.3 inches) wheels with taller bars than average - plus a thinner deck for comfort.
Mr Jones said: "I was travelling for seven or eight hours a day - from when I woke up to when I was going to bed apart from breaks and food. It was definitely a hard graft.
"But I was smiling through the whole thing as I knew I had to enjoy the journey. It wasn't about the destination."
Mr Jones said he has been scootering on and off for 13 years and said it had always been a 'big part' of his life.
He began documenting his challenge and realised it would be a great fundraising opportunity.
He has since raised £2,740 of his £2,000 total.
Mr Jones said: "The first day I booked a campsite in Colchester to sleep in and that was when I realised this challenge was going to be really tough.
"I had started at Ness Point at 8am and it was a 70 mile trip - I didn't get to the campsite until midnight.
"I got a lot of attention as I was wearing a bright high viz jacket and trousers scootering on main and country roads.
"Lots of people stopped and asked me what I was doing. Later I'd then see they'd donated which made me believe that humans are just amazing people."
Mr Jones' trip was not completely smooth sailing.
He explained: "I was coming down a hill in Cornwall at about 15mph - and I didn't realise 10 metres in front of me there was a cattle grid.
"I knew I couldn't slow down and the only other way would have been to jump off.
"I was pretty confident I could jump it as it was about six to seven foot long and I managed to do it. I got a big rush of adrenaline after that."
Controversially though Harry has chosen his favourite county: “My favourite place was definitely Devon.
"Cornwall might have been better but the weather was getting bad by the time I got there."
Mr Jones said the support had been 'unexpected and overwhelming' with many strangers getting involved by donating.
He added: "I was so sick of scootering up hills by the end of it but I do have another challenge in mind.
"I would like to take on John O'Groats to Land's End but it would not be on a scooter this time.
"It did take its toll on my body."
People can still donate to the fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/page/harry-jones-1999