Tom also approved of Cattaneo’s portrayal of the political upheaval in the background. The brutality with which the regime disposed of its opponents is well-documented; the film is classified 12A, with violence implied. “In the book, I describe what’s happening, but on the screen, you have to make things happen. I was especially pleased to see the incredibly brave mothers of the ‘disappeared’. I take my hat off to them,” he says, with feeling. “They didn’t get their children back, but they were part of what brought down the military government. I’m proud the film pays tribute to them.”