A member of Cotehele Lodge will be walking from Lands End to Calstock to raise money for charity.
This September 7 to 10, Neythen Woolford, from St Anns Chapel, will be walking roughly 89 miles over three and a half days following a route which will travel along the south of the county.
Neythen will be completing the walk with the support of others who live within the Calstock parish; Sam Ridsdill, Seakhon Ridsill, Chris Southcott, Charles Southcott, William Southcott, Paul Read, Cameron Raphael, Mark Cliff, Sean Cannon and Phil Venning.
Some members of the group will be walking, some providing assistance along the route and others have helped set up the walk.
The group decided to take on the challenge to help give something back to their community.
“I am the charity steward and chair at Cotehele Lodge of Freemasons in Calstock,” Neythen explained.
“I/we are passionate about giving back and helping the community in any way I/we can. I like to give back when I can. I can’t do a lot, but I can always give a bit of time to give back.
“Taking on the challenge is something I have thought about doing and decided I could couple this with supporting two deserving charities. I hope to promote the positive work freemasons do.”
The walk is all in aid of raising money for Teddies for Loving Care and Mind Cornwall.
So far £260 has been raised out of the £5,000.
Neythen explained: “I feel that these are both important charities. I think mental health is never really spoken about enough, and I think everyone can benefit from their support at any stage of their life. Also I’ve got a 14-month-old daughter, and the fact that my daughter could benefit from TLC is excellent.”
The group will also be holding an open day at Cotehele Lodge in Calstock from 12 noon on Sunday, September 12, which coincides with the completion of the walk. All are welcome to attend.