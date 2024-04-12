IN a feature length interview recorded prior to the sentencing of Jake Hill, Chelsea Powell and Tia Taylor for offences committed on the night they lost their son and brother, the family of Michael Riddiough-Allen sat down for an interview to discuss the last year at length.
The family, who in the aftermath of the tragedy lost Mr Riddiough-Allen founded a charity in his memory. MIKES Trust campaign to raise awareness of the impact of knife crime on families and communities, in addition to helping raise money for youth education and groups in order to prevent young people from taking up knives.
In this interview, they talk at great detail about the person that Mr Riddiough-Allen was, including a tale of a time where he skied down a mountain dressed as Woody from the Toy Story.
They also talk about the incident and the year since, their reaction to the verdict, the aims and ambitions for the MIKES Trust and their take on the issue of knife crime, enlightened by their own experiences of losing Mike.