TRIBUTES have been paid to veteran broadcaster and former Newquay Voice columnist Chris Blount who has died.
Mr Blount, who was the first voice on Radio Cornwall, has passed away at the age of 81.
He had a distinguished broadcasting career, which started in the 1950s when he produced programmes on his own short distance radio station.
Mr Blount presented numerous radio shows on Radio Cornwall including the Morning Sou’West breakfast programme.
He was presented with the Brian Start Award from The Rotary Club of Newquay last year for his outstanding services to the community.
Mr Blount championed many causes throughout his career including helping to save Trenance Cottages.
He was an author publishing various books including Theatre by the Sea: The Story of Newquay’s Cosy Nook Theatre as well as making various films such as Rails to the Mine.
One of his keen interests was locomotives and railways. He enjoyed driving the trains at Lappa Valley at St Newlyn East.
A spokesperson fort Lappa Valley said: “Chris was a very loyal friend of Lappa Valley - in fact, he was here on our very first day in June 1974, reporting for the BBC.
“With a love for railways and proudly Cornish, he found a natural affinity with Lappa and became a cherished friend. He even managed to fulfil a boyhood ambition of driving trains himself, regularly fitting in driving shifts on our steam locomotives alongside his BBC duties.
“He also used his presentation skills to help promote Lappa, and you can still watch his documentary "Rails to the mine" in The Lappa Valley Story Museum.
“We were pleased that Chris was able to join us in celebrating our 50th birthday last year, as a guest to both the naming ceremony of City of Truro and our 50th birthday event.
“Thank you to Chris for his friendship and support over six decades and our love and thoughts are with Kay and his family.”