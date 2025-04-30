FAMILIES from Newquay and Padstow are joining together to remember those fishermen lost at sea.
The Fishermen’s Mission is staging the event at Padstow Social Club on Sunday, May 11 at 3pm to mark the second National Fishing Remembrance Day.
Julian Waring, the fundraising manager for Cornwall said “This is our second annual Remembrance Service and on behalf of the fishing community we are so pleased that local active and retired fishermen have organised this special afternoon.
“We are particularly grateful to our volunteer, retired fishing skipper, Sid Porter, who has worked hard to organise an afternoon full of song and local musicians, a chance around the service to celebrate the lives of those who were lost a sea.”
Marc Evans, the chief executive of the Fishermen’s Mission, added: ‘There is a strong partnership between the charities and agencies that support fishing and, once again, we have all come together to conduct this important day of remembrance for the families and communities who have lost a loved one while working at sea.’
“We are pleased this year there will be an even greater spread of services around the UK coastline. By working closely together, we hope to reach out to those families to assure them that their loss has not been forgotten and to offer them an opportunity for reflection.
“For our fishing communities it is important that the dangers of fishing are recognised alongside the risks that are inherent in bringing in the catch. As an island nation, fishing is an important part of our history and culture, which we both celebrate and commemorate.”