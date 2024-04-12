SENTENCING has been passed in the long-running trial of three individuals connected with the murder of Michael Riddiough-Allen on April 30, 2023.
Jake Hill, 25, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin had been previously found guilty of the charges comprising of the murder of Michael Riddiough-Allen in addition to four section 18 offences of wounding with intent.
Co-defendant Chelsea Powell, 23, of Granny’s Green, Bodmin had been found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter of Mr Riddiough-Allen, but found guilty by the jury of perverting the course of justice.
Tia Taylor, 22, of Northey Road, Bodmin changed her plea during the trial to guilty of manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.
In a sentencing held before Ms Justice Cutts, at Truro Crown Court, Mr Hill was passed a mandatory life sentence for the murder of Michael Riddiough-Allen and the four section 18 offences, of which he will serve a minimum sentence of 27 years and 13 days before eligibility for parole, a sentence of 28 years minus time already served.
Miss Powell was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment and must serve half of sentence before being released. However, given the time already served, Miss Powell will be immediately released from custody.
Miss Taylor was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment, consecutive term of eight months, a total of three years. She will serve half the sentence before then released on licence.