Two cars were involved in a collision on the A38 Westbound at Twelvewoods Roundabout, between Doublebois and Dobwalls at approximately 1.10pm.
Devon and Cornwall Police and the South West Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the collision, which resulted in two individuals being assessed by paramedics after complaining of pain.
It was the second road traffic collision to take place within a short stretch of each other on the A38 today, with an earlier incident involving a car and a van leading to a lane of the A38 eastbound near the Chequered Flag Cafe, Liskeard.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed details of the incident, saying: "Police were called at 1.10 pm today, February 9, following a two-car collision on the A38 westbound at Twelvewoods Roundabout, Dobwalls
"Nothing was confirmed about the severity of the injuries but two people complained of pain, so an ambulance attended.
"Both cars were off the road by 1.35 pm and officers remain on the scene."